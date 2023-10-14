Patch notes for Version 1.45

With this update, the Dynasty system is implemented as a new feature. You now have the possibility to search for a partner among the townspeople or among the single nobles of the surrounding countryside and to woo them. For this purpose, we have integrated four new personality types, which play a decisive role in courtship, for example in compliments. After marrying your fiancé(e), you can now found a dynasty with up to three offspring and watch your children grow up. They can succeed you after they reach the age of 18 if you die of old age or in battle. Age also now plays a role in the population. Thus, from now on, you will have to take care of children among the population to a small extent, and you will be able to employ them in the city's businesses only after they reach the age of 18.
Furthermore, we have been able to fix the bug of empty cart drivers thanks to your help. If you still have a problem, we would be grateful for your reports in the forum.
Last but not least, we have integrated two new maps for the free game. On the map of the 4 kingdoms you can play against three opponents at the same time for the first time. On the map of the Island of Kings, a charming settlement site on an island in the middle of a river awaits you.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Dynasty feature added
Residents of the city as well as nobles from the surrounding countryside can be courted as spouses
Added the possibility of marriage and divorce
Added the possibility to give compliments
Added possibility to give gifts
Added possibility to have children
Possibility to send children to education added
Added possibility to continue playing with an heir after the death of the player
Added aging of the player and his natural death
Added aging of NPC's
Added affection of NPC's towards the player
Added 4 different personality types for the NPC's that affect the behavior of the family options
Added children as new NPC's - they are randomly generated instead of new residents and can be assigned to city works only when they reach 18 years old
Added feature that increases the priority of farms for pickup by cart drivers when the farm warehouse is overcrowded
Added 2 new maps for free play
Fixed a bug that could cause goods not to be picked up from farms if the cart drivers were in the wrong state
Fixed a bug that caused the sound not to play when creating roads
Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect calculation of starting resources after restarting campaigns
