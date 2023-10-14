 Skip to content

三界 update for 14 October 2023

V5-3368 update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix a bug that the reward system cannot cancel the suspense

Optimize the neural network gene pool

[Demon Soul Altar] increases resurrection points

Changed files in this update

