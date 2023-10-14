Experimental Branch & Have a great weekend

Hello Elders!

I know, it is Saturday, I should not be doing this. I need to get into the habit to regain my weekends. Just one more Saturday, then I'll stop. ;P

I wanted to let you know that we have an experimental branch now, where I will push the fixes before moving them to the main branch. This means that updates will be slower, but more stable, avoiding issues such as the one of yesterday with changing difficulty levels.

I will need a few brave players to stay on experimental for this to work, however. You will get faster updates and fixes, and in exchange you can tell me if something goes horribly wrong.

You can access the branch from the properties of the game, it has no password and it is called 'experimental'. I am also conducting a test for Mac users that have the checkerboard pattern issue, so please let me know if the 'mac-test' branch can solve your issue.

And with this I wish you a great weekend, to next week!

Have fun