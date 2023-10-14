1.8 Still Needed Work...

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
I spent the week plugging some holes in the "final" release of 1.8 , here is a list of changes:
- I updated the description of the fake id device.
- I made sure that illegal commodities weren't selected for Sigorn trade missions.
- I made more checks to keep trade quests from pointing to sectors without stations.
- I've made it so that the sigorn trader and pirate smuggler should only ever hail you once, instead of repeatedly.
- Time between Sigorn trade quests has been extended, and they should not point to sectors with existing quests.
- I have probably fixed the inconsistencies with asteroid base items.
- I also lowered the prices of those items.
- Rooms that are ready to build in the asteroid base are now green in the list on the left:
- Mercenary skill "nemesis hunter" now does +25% damage per level against bosses / big bads
- Fixed a bug where "auto-fire" wouldn't decloak your ship or trigger the stealth runner quest.
- I limited the kinds of items that will make salvage teams angry if you pick them up. (for example, taking credits or devices angers them, taking blood stains will not)
- I made sure that aliens on salvage missions would pick things up.
- I've added a "seen / unseen" condition indicator to the away team gear panel, based on whether anything else currently sees you.
- When repairing machines on shipwrecks that require gadgets or repair kits, you will now be asked "this requires X and you have Y, do you really want to fix it?"
- The flashing colored warnings around the edge of the screen for things like low hull, supplies, oxygen, and HP can be SHUT OFF using the code "nopulse".
- This will also stop hypno-flowers from flashing.
- Monsters on away missions may no longer be able to shoot you from around corners. may.
- I have finally Finally. FINALLY! Fixed the items on the map that appear as white squares until you light them up.
- Bankers now pay triple for surveys of "former human colonies" , but it can hurt your reputation with the Resistance...
- Selling a Firax artifact in an embassy pawn shop will increase your rep with that race by 10
- But it reduces your rep with the Firax by 5, except:
- Selling an artifact to the Firaxughinians boosts your rep by 20.
- Ships will no longer "pick up" quest items and other important stuff.
- I removed debug text when tooltipping item on map.
Soon I will publish Star Map 1.9, a guide to the final leg of this incredible journey!
