Stop Dead update for 14 October 2023

Stop Dead Early Access Patch 01 - Hotfix 02

Stop Dead Early Access Patch 01 - Hotfix 02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused times to not be submitted if you had auto-submit enabled.

These leaderboards have been wiped:

  • Pilot
  • Line of Sight
  • Bang
  • Highway
  • Engineer
  • Ransack

We are also considering wiping:

  • Keep Pace

