Stop Dead Early Access Patch 01 - Hotfix 02

Changes:
- Fixed an issue that caused times to not be submitted if you had auto-submit enabled.
These leaderboards have been wiped:
- Pilot
- Line of Sight
- Bang
- Highway
- Engineer
- Ransack
We are also considering wiping:
- Keep Pace
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
These leaderboards have been wiped:
We are also considering wiping:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update