Build 12441984 · Last edited 14 October 2023

Vehicles:

All vehicle tyre models has been updated to give a more controlled feeling.

This will reduce the possibility for the vehicles to snap and spin out.

Vehicle Engines and torque curves have been adjusted as well to simulate more accurate engines.

First time players will now be greeted with a tutorial before they are able to continue playing.

This will only happen once.