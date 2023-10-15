Added a 3rd destroyer that shoots Missiles and Torpedo's to the 'Destroyers' level
Fixed some minor UI alignment issues
Increased damage by 6% for Laser Beam, Plasma Beam, and Tesla Beam
CounterAttack update for 15 October 2023
October 15th Update
