CounterAttack update for 15 October 2023

October 15th Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a 3rd destroyer that shoots Missiles and Torpedo's to the 'Destroyers' level
Fixed some minor UI alignment issues
Increased damage by 6% for Laser Beam, Plasma Beam, and Tesla Beam

