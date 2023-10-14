Fixed softlock in character select menu with gamepads
Fixed bug with world objects not spawning in correct proportions
Changed around a lot of the world object frequencies
Fixed Colossix not using the correct sprites
Fixed bug where enemy bullets didn't have any particles
Increased Colossix difficulty
Increased distance between body segments of leviathan
Changed how the dummy DPS calculations work to be more smooth
Changed how the dummy DPS text looks again to be more readable
Fixed dummy DPS text having wrap-around
Fixed Membership chests spawning on recyclers
Fixed "Landlord" cosmetic unlock not working
Fixed familiars switching alt forms seemingly randomly
Changed help messages to now smoothly change from one message to another (A bit experimental, let me know if it's too distracting)
Baby carrots now reduces/increases spread between multiple shots
Fixed Toxic Lasers unlocking too early
Fixed Solana's keys being destroyed between stages
Changed status effect descriptions to be clearer
Changed onions description to be clearer
Changed Baby Buds description to be clearer
Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 14 October 2023
v1.0.5
