Fixed softlock in character select menu with gamepads

Fixed bug with world objects not spawning in correct proportions

Changed around a lot of the world object frequencies

Fixed Colossix not using the correct sprites

Fixed bug where enemy bullets didn't have any particles

Increased Colossix difficulty

Increased distance between body segments of leviathan

Changed how the dummy DPS calculations work to be more smooth

Changed how the dummy DPS text looks again to be more readable

Fixed dummy DPS text having wrap-around

Fixed Membership chests spawning on recyclers

Fixed "Landlord" cosmetic unlock not working

Fixed familiars switching alt forms seemingly randomly

Changed help messages to now smoothly change from one message to another (A bit experimental, let me know if it's too distracting)

Baby carrots now reduces/increases spread between multiple shots

Fixed Toxic Lasers unlocking too early

Fixed Solana's keys being destroyed between stages

Changed status effect descriptions to be clearer

Changed onions description to be clearer

Changed Baby Buds description to be clearer