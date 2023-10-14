- Dance mode now includes independently adjusting the music volume, without affecting the overall system volume settings. (Special thanks to もふG)
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes.
Desktop Garage Kit update for 14 October 2023
Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.9.1 updated on Oct 14, 2023.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2264091 Depot 2264091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update