Update, Version 20231014

English
############Content################
[Dr. Kyofu's Lab]Added a secret room with slime enemies inside. You can pick a lock to enter.
[Item]New Item: Petrification Grenade
[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Dr. Kyoryu's Assistant now sells Petrification Grenade
[Skill]"Quiet!" now has a new icon.
简体中文
############Content################
【恐怖博士的实验室】加入了一个秘密房间，里面有史莱姆类型的敌人。可以开锁进入。
【物品】新物品：石化手榴弹
【恐龙博士的研究站】恐龙博士的助手现在贩卖石化手榴弹
【技能】【安静！】现在有了一个新的图标。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/1c6e7e7d
https://pastelink.net/2j2maoxx
Changed files in this update