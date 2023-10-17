"Card Age" is now on sale! 15% discount on first week purchase

Card masters gather!
After many rounds of iterative testing, "Card Age" is finally available to players. The Ling Xi production team writes this article with excitement and invites known or potential card masters. Whether you are a newbie to this type of game or a master of card games, you are welcome to experience the game and build your own card world.
15% discount for first launch!
To celebrate the official release of "Card Age", we will provide a 15% discount to players who purchase the game within one week of its release. Players who are interested in the game are welcome to play and experience it. If you think the game is good, please share it with your friends.
Recent information bulletin board
New version update announcement
Workshop Guide
List of synthesis tables
Game community overview
Thank you for purchasing "Card Age". Lingxi Studio is committed to providing players with a better gaming experience. If you encounter any problems during the game or have any suggestions, please feel free to leave a message or contact us through the following channels. We will continue to pay attention to players' feedback and suggestions and improve the game experience.
Game bug feedback/optimization and improvement suggestions-feedback area
Official Bilibili:
Official communication group:
