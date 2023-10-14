The first batch of CG benefits have been added. Enter the gallery interface and click the button in the lower left corner to enter and watch. Remember that you need to clear all levels to unlock the benefits.
LoveConnect update for 14 October 2023
2023-10-14 Updated Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2598761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update