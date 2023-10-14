 Skip to content

Fall Of The Son update for 14 October 2023

Bug Fix!

Build 12441883

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed a major bug introduced in the Patch 0.0.2 release that would occur after playing cards with expend and would result in severe lag when drawing cards, etc.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2515521
  • Loading history…
