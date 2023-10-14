MAJOR UPDATE: Early Access 2.0!!!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

This update changes the gameplay of MOTK:FB!

Many of you mentioned that you preferred hordes of enemies in groups rather than one completely random enemy horde.

Honestly, it was the initial idea of MOTK, so I immediately embraced it.

I took advantage of this substantial gameplay change to implement other changes and make the gameplay better and more balanced.

I eagerly await your feedback.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.0:

IMPORTANT : enemies are created in groups and not individually; this allows the player to move between the spaces created by the groups and make greater use of ranged weapons.

Every time a new enemy type starts to spawn, its group will start with a few individuals and then grow.

Enemies will spawn a little further away from the player than before.

Enemies will be more reactive in their attacks, so be careful if you "touch" them; you will almost certainly take damage.

All enemies are faster, making the gameplay more dynamic and less boring.

All enemies deal half damage.

IMPORTANT : On-screen damage has been restored because having damage feedback is rewarding for the player. However, I tried to make this presence as less invasive as possible.

The player can still disable the damage from Settings.

Enemy spawn frequency changed.

Changed the size of "big" enemies and their spawn frequency.

IMPORTANT : The cost of mercenaries has increased.

This change is due to the fact that I would like the player to focus on the quality of the soldiers and not the quantity, especially in view of the Story mode.

Increased the chance of finding healing potions in chests.

To prevent shops and chests from being hidden under other objects, I placed them in the foreground.

Aesthetically, they're not the best thing, but when the hordes are at their best, you'll thank me.

If you don't like this change, tell me and we'll immediately go back to the previous one.

The glow of status effects is less visible so as to avoid that aurora borealis that sometimes was created when many enemies, for example, froze :D

Fixed a bug with enemies attacking using splash ammo.

Attacks from some enemies did not set mercenaries on fire; fixed.

Fixed a bug that gave an incorrect display of the increased damage percentage that an item generated.

Fixed an issue due to the introduction of controller support, where motion vectors would add together, and the player could move faster.

Being a big update, other small bugs and other imbalances will certainly have been created.

If you find them, it would be very helpful to me if you reported them to me so that I can resolve them.

It would also be very important to me if you gave me feedback on the new gameplay.

I always try to meet your requests so that you can feel "at home" by playing it.

Have a nice weekend and see you at the next update!