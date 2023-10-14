 Skip to content

Kai Yuan update for 14 October 2023

Updated instructions on October 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 12441848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize some sound effects

  2. Modify the configuration file loading method

  3. Change some configuration files to modifiable

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2164751 Depot 2164751
  • Loading history…
