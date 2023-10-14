Time for another update.

I'm proud to announce that from this day forward, A Foreign World will be available in simplified Chinese. I was contacted by a translator, and I thought it was a cool idea that I should try out.

Initially, I wanted to turn the added translation into its own update because why not? If I'm lucky, it's free publicity. Then, a few days ago, I heard that my translator was about to catch up to me, and well... here we are. I created the necessary buttons and added the translation as a new feature introduced in Episode 4. I hope this helps me reach new people, but to be honest, I also like the idea that I can say my game is available in 4 languages.

This number might go up in the future, but especially while the game is still in early access on Steam, it's bothersome to coordinate multiple people translating the new updates. For now, I'm lucky, and the people I'm working with are very reliable. But I can easily imagine a scenario where an update is delayed because I can't reach one of the translators. So, what I'm saying is that if you want the game in a specific language, then you can request it, but it might only be added shortly before the actual release.

I'm open to everything except French ;D

Those who play the game on Steam might have noticed, but with the last update, achievements no longer worked. I found the issue. Not sure how I managed to break that, though. I just needed to reimport Steam integration into the thing I used to create the game. This should have been it. Please tell me if there are still issues.

Other than the simplified Chinese translation, there aren't any fancy new game mechanics introduced in this update, so I don't have much to talk about.

This release is a bit over 10,000 words long and has around 240 images. I don't want to spoil anything. Go ahead and check it out yourself.

A Foreign World - Episode 4

Changelog:

11.000 words of story

237renders

0.45 hours of playtime

Total: