Solitaire Quest: Garden Story update for 14 October 2023

Fixed the crystal bug

Share · View all patches · Build 12441738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed the crystal bug and made some optimization improvements.
Please update the game and enjoy the levels ahead.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our players.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2530991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2530992
  • Loading history…
