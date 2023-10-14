We've fixed the crystal bug and made some optimization improvements.
Please update the game and enjoy the levels ahead.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our players.
Solitaire Quest: Garden Story update for 14 October 2023
Fixed the crystal bug
