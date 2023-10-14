Ver. 0.2.35 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.35 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Add caravan's title

Increased amount of documents obtained

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

■Add caravan's title

You can now earn various titles depending on the nature of your journey. The title you have earned can be set and confirmed from the caravan details. At the start of the game, it's a [normal] [caravan].

The title you set will also be used for caravan registration.



Various measurements have been made since version 0.2.35

Titles may be added in the future

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Please continue to observe the caravan.