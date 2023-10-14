 Skip to content

Tits and Shadows update for 14 October 2023

Top of the frozen mountain castle bugfix

I deeply regret the delay in delivering this patch. We encountered difficulties in completing the mission to reach the top of the castle due to an error that arose while modifying the game's lighting system. Nevertheless, we are pleased to inform you that this issue has been resolved in this small emergency patch. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked on this solution.

