Update 2023.10.14.0 (small tweaks)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2023.10.14.0

TWEAK:

Father Zera: his Back + Y snap cut deals more reasonable damage now and has a bit longer recovery

Jacek: Fwd + Y attack has a bit longer recovery (if not canceled)

Isabella: rebalanced sword inertia vs. muscle power

Isabella: doesn't lose as much movement speed when tired

The camera has a bit wider angle

The cutting damage detector is now connected to the graphical mesh of the weapon, instead of the ragdoll. This should improve the consistency between the background simulation and the visuals. This may be reverted in future updates if it ever causes unforeseen problems.

Stables Arena: Fighters' start positions are now further from each other