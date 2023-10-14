Procrastinaut BETA 1.6.1.0 Now Live!

Greetings, Threedimentoids. The Travel Agency for Trolling Type I Civilisations with Weird Geometric Spacecraft had the following updates in their Lost & Found storage:
Fixed a collision issue that allowed you to chill in the platform walls
Fixed an issue that promted you to jump off the platform a whole lot
Name plate will now longer trigger the quit menu when input is cancelled with ESC
Experimental subtle hue shift has been added
They would also like to remind you to document your code, you heathens.
