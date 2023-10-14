Procrastinaut BETA 1.6.1.0 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12441604 · Last edited 14 October 2023 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Threedimentoids. The Travel Agency for Trolling Type I Civilisations with Weird Geometric Spacecraft had the following updates in their Lost & Found storage:

Fixed a collision issue that allowed you to chill in the platform walls

Fixed an issue that promted you to jump off the platform a whole lot

Name plate will now longer trigger the quit menu when input is cancelled with ESC

Experimental subtle hue shift has been added

They would also like to remind you to document your code, you heathens.