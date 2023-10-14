 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Procrastinaut Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Procrastinaut BETA 1.6.1.0 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12441604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Threedimentoids. The Travel Agency for Trolling Type I Civilisations with Weird Geometric Spacecraft had the following updates in their Lost & Found storage:

  • Fixed a collision issue that allowed you to chill in the platform walls

  • Fixed an issue that promted you to jump off the platform a whole lot

  • Name plate will now longer trigger the quit menu when input is cancelled with ESC

  • Experimental subtle hue shift has been added

They would also like to remind you to document your code, you heathens.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2631841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link