Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 14 October 2023

Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12441514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the skilltree and vehicle interaction. You stay in the vehicle after opening a skilltree now
  • Opening an Ammo Clip opens all Ammo clips at once now and reopens the menu.

