- Fixed an issue with the skilltree and vehicle interaction. You stay in the vehicle after opening a skilltree now
- Opening an Ammo Clip opens all Ammo clips at once now and reopens the menu.
Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 14 October 2023
Bugfixes
