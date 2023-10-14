 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 14 October 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

Build 12441503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where messages did not display newly added places when discovered using the street map.
  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze upon death from a zombie attack.
  • Fixed a bug where the believer trait was not applied.
  • Fixed a bug where AP did not recover upon consuming energy drinks.
  • Reduced the rate of condition deterioration for the makeshift rainwater collector by half.
  • Corrected some typos.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

