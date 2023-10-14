Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where messages did not display newly added places when discovered using the street map.

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze upon death from a zombie attack.

Fixed a bug where the believer trait was not applied.

Fixed a bug where AP did not recover upon consuming energy drinks.

Reduced the rate of condition deterioration for the makeshift rainwater collector by half.

Corrected some typos.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon