Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed a bug where messages did not display newly added places when discovered using the street map.
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze upon death from a zombie attack.
- Fixed a bug where the believer trait was not applied.
- Fixed a bug where AP did not recover upon consuming energy drinks.
- Reduced the rate of condition deterioration for the makeshift rainwater collector by half.
- Corrected some typos.
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”
Best,
In-geon
