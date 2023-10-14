 Skip to content

只猩：酋长争霸 Playtest update for 14 October 2023

10.14更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12441502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复投技时模型穿到地下的bug。
2.修复崩解技命中敌人非弹开且非受击触发的防御时无法触发崩解数值效果的问题。
3.修复了我方的箭弹攻击命中敌人时自己本体会被弹开的bug。
4.裂光千刃的效果修改为不弹刀，Cost修改为10。
5.我方的攻击飘字数值增强10倍，使其看上去更加牛逼了一些。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2596041
  • Loading history…
