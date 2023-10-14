 Skip to content

Leman update for 14 October 2023

v2.02.04 is now live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a memory leak that caused crashes on long gaming sessions. Thanks to everyone who helped with this!

General tidy up of installation

Changed files in this update

