Version 0.4. Graphics Upgrade to monsters, menus, tower attacks, animations.

Changed/added/upgraded most of the monster 3d models and animations.

Changed and added/improved many of the tower attack/aura visuals for all 7 towers+paths

New Victory/Defeat summary screen (instead of squeezing stats into Main Menu)

Beautified (inc. adding images) windows for quest, class select, global buff, codex

Added animation and particle effect to “summon monster” spell (cast by monsters)

Added animation for Horde Elites attacking towers.

Bugfixes:

Map tooltip no longer goes out of map for tile features at the edges.

Made sure all particle effects (and sub-effects) are configured to ‘Destroy’ on ‘Stop’

Added missing material for ‘Additional smoke’ component of Falling Star particle effect.

Fixed Cannon Shockwave sub-emitter size/range etc

Opening Encounter OR Select Tower windows closes most other open windows.

Slow icon on monster now reappears if slow is re-applied after it drops off.