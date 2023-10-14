 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portobugia update for 14 October 2023

Small update (v0.8.5) : Bugs & Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 12441352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The v0.8.5 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug with achievements. I hope it will solve the problem!

Bugs
  • Fix Car speed not depending on the distance it will do
  • Each time you load a save, the cars are faster (and can transport more)
  • Fix Achievements progression getting stuck
  • Fix Storage rotation in battleship scenario
  • Fix Oil value in HUD showing decimals
  • Fix Date shown in winning screen
  • Fix Cursor when aiming at bugs was not showing properly
  • Fix Indicator for no employees shown when building is being constructed after loading a save
  • Fix Can unlock wires without electricity
Small changes
  • Events can't spawn on the first, second and last day of a month
  • Text of Disinfection technology to add the fact that it unlocks Antibug production upgrade
Balancing
  • Lower starting Antibugs in most scenarios
  • Increase a bit knowledge of a good report
  • Tech ship is less frequent now
  • First ships with knowledge give more knowledge
  • Battleship scenario starts with a few knowledge
  • Reduced Improved tools technology knowledge cost
  • House upgrade cost increase from 15 to 20
  • Medicine technology unlock the first level of Disinfection upgrade in Pier
  • Killing bugs reduce infection % more than before
  • Artifacts spawn a bit more often
  • Fishing technologies cost a bit less knowledge
  • Upgrades Sawmill and Fishing dock are a bit more efficient
  • Base efficiency of Sawmill and Fishing dock reduced
  • Oil is rarer as content of ships in Battleship scenario
  • Second employee in Oil well is now useful
  • Increased resources needed for the city pop changes (= you will need more resources to get more people)

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972461 Depot 1972461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link