Small update (v0.8.5) : Bugs & Balance

Hi everyone! The v0.8.5 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug with achievements. I hope it will solve the problem!

Bugs

Fix Car speed not depending on the distance it will do

Each time you load a save, the cars are faster (and can transport more)

Fix Achievements progression getting stuck

Fix Storage rotation in battleship scenario

Fix Oil value in HUD showing decimals

Fix Date shown in winning screen

Fix Cursor when aiming at bugs was not showing properly

Fix Indicator for no employees shown when building is being constructed after loading a save

Fix Can unlock wires without electricity

Small changes

Events can't spawn on the first, second and last day of a month

Text of Disinfection technology to add the fact that it unlocks Antibug production upgrade

Balancing

Lower starting Antibugs in most scenarios

Increase a bit knowledge of a good report

Tech ship is less frequent now

First ships with knowledge give more knowledge

Battleship scenario starts with a few knowledge

Reduced Improved tools technology knowledge cost

House upgrade cost increase from 15 to 20

Medicine technology unlock the first level of Disinfection upgrade in Pier

Killing bugs reduce infection % more than before

Artifacts spawn a bit more often

Fishing technologies cost a bit less knowledge

Upgrades Sawmill and Fishing dock are a bit more efficient

Base efficiency of Sawmill and Fishing dock reduced

Oil is rarer as content of ships in Battleship scenario

Second employee in Oil well is now useful

Increased resources needed for the city pop changes (= you will need more resources to get more people)

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!