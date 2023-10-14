Small update (v0.8.5) : Bugs & Balance

Hi everyone! The v0.8.5 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug with achievements. I hope it will solve the problem!
Bugs
- Fix Car speed not depending on the distance it will do
- Each time you load a save, the cars are faster (and can transport more)
- Fix Achievements progression getting stuck
- Fix Storage rotation in battleship scenario
- Fix Oil value in HUD showing decimals
- Fix Date shown in winning screen
- Fix Cursor when aiming at bugs was not showing properly
- Fix Indicator for no employees shown when building is being constructed after loading a save
- Fix Can unlock wires without electricity
Small changes
- Events can't spawn on the first, second and last day of a month
- Text of Disinfection technology to add the fact that it unlocks Antibug production upgrade
Balancing
- Lower starting Antibugs in most scenarios
- Increase a bit knowledge of a good report
- Tech ship is less frequent now
- First ships with knowledge give more knowledge
- Battleship scenario starts with a few knowledge
- Reduced Improved tools technology knowledge cost
- House upgrade cost increase from 15 to 20
- Medicine technology unlock the first level of Disinfection upgrade in Pier
- Killing bugs reduce infection % more than before
- Artifacts spawn a bit more often
- Fishing technologies cost a bit less knowledge
- Upgrades Sawmill and Fishing dock are a bit more efficient
- Base efficiency of Sawmill and Fishing dock reduced
- Oil is rarer as content of ships in Battleship scenario
- Second employee in Oil well is now useful
- Increased resources needed for the city pop changes (= you will need more resources to get more people)
Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!
