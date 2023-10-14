 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Setback Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Changelog 25.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12441307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Added a third capture point to the Canals map
  • Added auto-sprint setting
  • Added setting to toggle if the 'How To Play' pop-up should automatically show
  • Bot fill is now disabled in Bomb Tag after round has started
  • Improved input bindings screen so you can now clear and reset to default
  • Fixed input bindings not saving
  • Fixed flag not dropped when holder leaves the match
  • Fixed an issue where Capture Point UI would show incorrect team scores
Known Issues
  • Bots ignore the round countdown phase and can start moving immediately
  • Bot with a bomb will chase other player with a bomb
  • Enemy outlines can sometimes be visible through walls
  • Players can sometimes see inside smoke
  • Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
  • The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)

Changed files in this update

Setback (Alpha) Playtest Content Depot 1614931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link