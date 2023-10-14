Changelog 25.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changes
- Added a third capture point to the Canals map
- Added auto-sprint setting
- Added setting to toggle if the 'How To Play' pop-up should automatically show
- Bot fill is now disabled in Bomb Tag after round has started
- Improved input bindings screen so you can now clear and reset to default
- Fixed input bindings not saving
- Fixed flag not dropped when holder leaves the match
- Fixed an issue where Capture Point UI would show incorrect team scores
Known Issues
- Bots ignore the round countdown phase and can start moving immediately
- Bot with a bomb will chase other player with a bomb
- Enemy outlines can sometimes be visible through walls
- Players can sometimes see inside smoke
- Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
- The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)
