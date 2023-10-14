In the world of Dark Envoy, the Empire and League factions, along with the monsters of mysterious origin called Hybrids, will present players with unceasing challenges. Each of these adversaries brings its own blend of strengths and strategies, ensuring that players must adapt and devise innovative tactics as they embark on their adventures. These are but a few examples of enemy families you will encounter, each with distinctive units, skills, and behaviors.

Empire

The Empire faction stands as a formidable force with its array of robots and heavily armored human units. Their mastery lies in harnessing the destructive power of electric and fire-based damage, making them a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. However, be cautious when engaging the Empire, as they employ blinding grenades and stunning skills to outmaneuver their adversaries. A particularly explosive twist is their robots, which detonate upon destruction.

League

Within the League faction, a blend of Elementals and agile units represents the three races of Krannites, Shadows, and Elves. These warriors rely on Poison and Cold damage, with the added intrigue of being able to summon elementals that represent a diverse range of elemental forces. Their speed and agility are matched only by their cunning, making it vital to stay vigilant against melee units that can quickly close the distance with dashes and deliver swift attacks. Among the League, the druids take on the critical roles of healers and supporters, providing aid to their fellow units from a distance.

Hybrids

The enigmatic Hybrids have recently emerged throughout the land of Jaan, shrouded in mystery and uncertainty about their origins. These creatures wield a unique and potent weapon—chaos damage, which bypasses the armor of their enemies. What sets them apart is their ability to devolve into weaker forms when vanquished, eventually giving rise to two Crawlers. Careful and methodical elimination of these creatures, one by one, is imperative, as failure to do so may lead to a swift.

AI

Of course, none of the above enemies would pose a threat without refined AI. In Dark Envoy, the game's artificial intelligence operates with a tactical approach. Ranged units strategically seek optimal positioning, taking cover and using repositioning skills as needed. Both ranged and melee units utilize these skills, either to retreat and take cover or to engage the enemy, depending on the circumstances. The AI employs a threat assessment system to prioritize its targets, focusing on characters deemed the most significant threat based on factors like distance and damage output.

Furthermore, the AI uses a sophisticated communication system to coordinate actions among units. Units in need can request support, such as healing or buffs, while units nearby that possess the necessary abilities respond to these requests. Additionally, the AI strategically employs area-of-effect (AOE) skills, ensuring they cover as many units as possible to maximize damage, all while considering resistances and character armor. This discourages grouping party together, adding depth to the game's tactical challenges.

