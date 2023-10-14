Version 2.0.3.2 Patch #1 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
Miscellaneous:
- Added number of endings indication
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed various dialogue nodes
- Fixed some text animations
- Fixed an issue with the matches
- Fixed cursor changes when not wanted
- Fixed going to the loading screen a second time breaking the NLP
- Made NLP more stable
- Increased NLP timeout
- Improved general input activation behavior
- Made sure the anchor doesn’t cut you off from important items
- Tweaked some animations
- Disabled quit menu during cutscene
- Improved German version of the game
Hello! We are aware of the issues that Intel Mac users are facing when trying to play I doesn't exist and we are in the process of working on a fix.
Also, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums here on Steam or in our Publisher Discord using the appropriate channels.
