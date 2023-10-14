Version 2.0.3.2 Patch #1 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added number of endings indication

Bug Fixes:

Fixed various dialogue nodes

Fixed some text animations

Fixed an issue with the matches

Fixed cursor changes when not wanted

Fixed going to the loading screen a second time breaking the NLP

Made NLP more stable

Increased NLP timeout

Improved general input activation behavior

Made sure the anchor doesn’t cut you off from important items

Tweaked some animations

Disabled quit menu during cutscene

Improved German version of the game

Hello! We are aware of the issues that Intel Mac users are facing when trying to play I doesn't exist and we are in the process of working on a fix.

Also, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums here on Steam or in our Publisher Discord using the appropriate channels.