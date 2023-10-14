 Skip to content

[I] doesn't exist - a modern text adventure update for 14 October 2023

Version 2.0.3.2 Patch #1 Update

Version 2.0.3.2 Patch #1 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • Added number of endings indication
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed various dialogue nodes
  • Fixed some text animations
  • Fixed an issue with the matches
  • Fixed cursor changes when not wanted
  • Fixed going to the loading screen a second time breaking the NLP
  • Made NLP more stable
  • Increased NLP timeout
  • Improved general input activation behavior
  • Made sure the anchor doesn’t cut you off from important items
  • Tweaked some animations
  • Disabled quit menu during cutscene
  • Improved German version of the game

Hello! We are aware of the issues that Intel Mac users are facing when trying to play I doesn't exist and we are in the process of working on a fix.

Also, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums here on Steam or in our Publisher Discord using the appropriate channels.

