Three Minutes to Eight update for 23 October 2023

End this insane cycle...

Share · View all patches · Build 12441233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It happened, Puzzlers!

Three Minutes To Eight is finally available - and it's up to you the end this insance cycle. But beware, don't get yourselves dragged to much into this insanity!

Watch the release trailer here:

Creating this game has been a truely mindblowing experience and journey. I can't wait to hear your mind-bending thoughts and feedback. Thank you for being part of this and let me know what you think.

Yours
Nicola from Chaosmonger Studio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303320/Three_Minutes_To_Eight/

