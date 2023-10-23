End this insane cycle...

It happened, Puzzlers!

Three Minutes To Eight is finally available - and it's up to you the end this insance cycle. But beware, don't get yourselves dragged to much into this insanity!

Watch the release trailer here:

Creating this game has been a truely mindblowing experience and journey. I can't wait to hear your mind-bending thoughts and feedback. Thank you for being part of this and let me know what you think.

Yours

Nicola from Chaosmonger Studio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2303320/Three_Minutes_To_Eight/