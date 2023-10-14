 Skip to content

呆呆大冒险 update for 14 October 2023

V1.2.3补丁说明

错误修复：
修正了部分文本。

地图与事件：
优化了迷途之海的路线。
迷途之海新增宝箱，提供妖酒。
优化了天界宝库的路线。
天界宝库新增宝箱，提供神仙鱼。
现在在有顶塔错过失乐园和清醒的梦境的玩家可以在通关有顶塔后，在废旧帐篷处购买这两件装备。

物品与装备：
失乐园的售价由3000金上调至10000金。

