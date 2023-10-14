V1.2.3补丁说明

错误修复：
修正了部分文本。
地图与事件：
优化了迷途之海的路线。
迷途之海新增宝箱，提供妖酒。
优化了天界宝库的路线。
天界宝库新增宝箱，提供神仙鱼。
现在在有顶塔错过失乐园和清醒的梦境的玩家可以在通关有顶塔后，在废旧帐篷处购买这两件装备。
物品与装备：
失乐园的售价由3000金上调至10000金。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
错误修复：
修正了部分文本。
地图与事件：
优化了迷途之海的路线。
迷途之海新增宝箱，提供妖酒。
优化了天界宝库的路线。
天界宝库新增宝箱，提供神仙鱼。
现在在有顶塔错过失乐园和清醒的梦境的玩家可以在通关有顶塔后，在废旧帐篷处购买这两件装备。
物品与装备：
失乐园的售价由3000金上调至10000金。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update