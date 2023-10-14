Share · View all patches · Build 12441182 · Last edited 14 October 2023 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Frame Timers Bugfix and Revision

This hotfix patch addresses core FPS timer issues causing unintended game speeds on a variety of hardware configurations using high performance GPUs, 120hz or higher refresh rates, or with vsync disabled.

Update 0.2.7.1 hotfix provides a revised timer system to intended to improve core game experience and provide the intended 60 - 62.5 fps game experience.

Limited testing of revised frame timer provided an average or 62.5 fps on tested hardware when VSYNC is force disabled by GPU software, driver configurations or desktop settings.

This update has NOT been tested for compatibility with any software that manipulates or disables High Precision Timers and this patch does not guarantee compatibility with any VSYNC Manipulation software or unique display equipment such as projectors or headset display devices.

A special thanks to Nelsinfinity for providing feedback and reporting issues relating to FPS timers and core game loop speeds on high refresh rate monitors.