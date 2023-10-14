Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.13.2023

Changelog:
-Minimap navigation now scales properly with GUI scaling.
-Health bars of units under construction are no longer drawn above the GUI.
-Fixed incorrect starting camera location when player is not in the default location and the location was not changed in the single player lobby before starting the game.
-Fixed significant loading error caused by unit assignments getting incorrectly reassigned.
-Construction/research bars no longer display when at max zoom level.
-GUI elements are now properly scaled when loading a game from the main menu.
Changed files in this update