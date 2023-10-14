 Skip to content

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.13.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12441172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Minimap navigation now scales properly with GUI scaling.

-Health bars of units under construction are no longer drawn above the GUI.

-Fixed incorrect starting camera location when player is not in the default location and the location was not changed in the single player lobby before starting the game.

-Fixed significant loading error caused by unit assignments getting incorrectly reassigned.

-Construction/research bars no longer display when at max zoom level.

-GUI elements are now properly scaled when loading a game from the main menu.

