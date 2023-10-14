 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023

Rebalance Buy Feature Build V1.20

Build V1.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Buy resource feature is only for story mode
-prices of resources are high (still requiring you to collect in a lighter manner)
-Reduce bag capacity to 50 for story mode when starting out
-Removed global lock story mode bag 99 cap (Old save files won't be affected)
-reverted prices to original

