Light Speed Ride Out update for 14 October 2023

Light Speed Ride Out v0.38 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added.

  • New Active Weapon added: Nova Impactor (Close Damage Weapon)
  • New Active Engine added: Phantom Engine
  • New Passive added: Growth Catalyst
  • New Passive added: Fortune Module
  • Contract added: Cosmic Clash
  • Contract added: Constellation Evasion
  • Contract added: Mineral Expedition
  • Contract added: Gears of Destiny

  • Contract "Xenotech Flight" changed (Tantalus -> Erebus)

  • Bug fixed: "Missing Active Slot Part Info on Upgrade" bug

Have fun!
-brimsel

