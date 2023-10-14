Light Speed Ride Out v0.38 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added.
Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.
Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu
- New Active Weapon added: Nova Impactor (Close Damage Weapon)
- New Active Engine added: Phantom Engine
- New Passive added: Growth Catalyst
- New Passive added: Fortune Module
- Contract added: Cosmic Clash
- Contract added: Constellation Evasion
- Contract added: Mineral Expedition
- Contract added: Gears of Destiny
- Contract "Xenotech Flight" changed (Tantalus -> Erebus)
- Bug fixed: "Missing Active Slot Part Info on Upgrade" bug
Have fun!
-brimsel
Changed files in this update