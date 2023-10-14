Light Speed Ride Out v0.38 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added.

New Active Weapon added: Nova Impactor (Close Damage Weapon)

New Active Engine added: Phantom Engine

New Passive added: Growth Catalyst

New Passive added: Fortune Module

Contract added: Cosmic Clash

Contract added: Constellation Evasion

Contract added: Mineral Expedition

Contract added: Gears of Destiny

Contract "Xenotech Flight" changed (Tantalus -> Erebus)

Bug fixed: "Missing Active Slot Part Info on Upgrade" bug

Have fun!

-brimsel