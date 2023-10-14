 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 14 October 2023

0.88 is live!

Hello,

The game has been updated. Here's what's new:

0.875 -> 0.88

  • Started tweaking policy interface.

  • Added city stats counting quarters as well as mansions.

  • Added simplified building type view mode.

  • Adjusted education output of a set of school and university buildings.

  • Adjusted resolution of resource icons (some still remain to be fixed).

  • Fixed building type count saying "industrial zones" for "hotel zones".

  • Fixed building counts being truncated when count is higher than 9,999.

  • Fixed water overlapping with trim decoration.

  • Fixed mansions not appearing when loading a city.

  • Fixed incorrect tool tips on resource icons in the city statistics window.

  • Fixed "Level complete" not moving out when opening building view.

Changed files in this update

