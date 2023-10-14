0.88 is live!

Hello,
The game has been updated. Here's what's new:
0.875 -> 0.88
Started tweaking policy interface.
Added city stats counting quarters as well as mansions.
Added simplified building type view mode.
Adjusted education output of a set of school and university buildings.
Adjusted resolution of resource icons (some still remain to be fixed).
Fixed building type count saying "industrial zones" for "hotel zones".
Fixed building counts being truncated when count is higher than 9,999.
Fixed water overlapping with trim decoration.
Fixed mansions not appearing when loading a city.
Fixed incorrect tool tips on resource icons in the city statistics window.
Fixed "Level complete" not moving out when opening building view.
