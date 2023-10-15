UpGun is celebrating Halloween again !

Hi !

Here is this year's Halloween update ! It's been out for a day or two already but I didn't have the time to write this blog post sorry !

Anyway, this year you'll see the comeback of all our usual halloween cosmetic events, the exploding pumpkins, the red moons and altered lighting. But this time, there is a brand new map available to all for a limited time ; The Backrooms. (be sure to scroll the maps to see it)

NEW FREE MAP FOR EVERYONE

Get lost in the backrooms as the map changes in shape during the game.

The map is only available during the Halloween event !

New Halloween cosmetics !

Drop those new cosmetics by playing the game during Halloween !

To get the first one, entre the code "WishlistBloodRush" in the promo code box.

Changelog :

-Minor optimizations

-Added a new first person jump animation transition

Thanks for sticking with UpGun !

Max'