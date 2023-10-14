 Skip to content

Studio Bot Maker update for 14 October 2023

Studio Bot Maker V4 Release 3

Studio Bot Maker V4 Release 3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V4 Release 3 - What's new?

  • Fixed Avatar URL getters on both Member Info & User Info
  • Fixed Missing Guilds
  • Fixed Slash Commands Not Getting Registered
  • Fixed Set Member Nickname
  • Added Exit Without Saving Confirmation
  • Added Store Guild Data
  • Added Get Guild Data
  • Added Custom IDs to Select Menus & Buttons (Optional to use, by default, they'll be auto-generated)
  • Added Multiple Comparisons Action
  • Added 2 New Events: "Button Interaction" "Select Menu Interaction"
  • Generally Faster Experience, Performance Improvements
  • Updated all comparisons to account for multiple options.

Happy bot making!

