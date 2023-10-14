Studio Bot Maker V4 Release 3

V4 Release 3 - What's new?
- Fixed Avatar URL getters on both Member Info & User Info
- Fixed Missing Guilds
- Fixed Slash Commands Not Getting Registered
- Fixed Set Member Nickname
- Added Exit Without Saving Confirmation
- Added Store Guild Data
- Added Get Guild Data
- Added Custom IDs to Select Menus & Buttons (Optional to use, by default, they'll be auto-generated)
- Added Multiple Comparisons Action
- Added 2 New Events: "Button Interaction" "Select Menu Interaction"
- Generally Faster Experience, Performance Improvements
- Updated all comparisons to account for multiple options.
Happy bot making!
