Major Content Update Available！

This major update is free for everyone! All players who already own the base game will receive all content in this update free of charge!

This major update contains the following new content:

New Stages

The adventure continues! Following in the Hero of Ice's footsteps, we've created 3 brand new stages with distinct styles, in which you will take on powerful new bosses!



Included in this update is also a special stagewith gameplay unlike any of the stages before.

New Battles

Every journey has its obstacles! The Hero of Ice will encounter 2 new bosses. They pack a punch, and they're both popular Touhou characters. Players will need to grasp even more combat techniques to stand a chance at defeating them!



Furthermore, the player will have to go up against the game's first ever giant boss.

New Items

Prepare for battle! The Hero of Ice will obtain 2 new spell cards and 6 new items. With these new tools in your arsenal, you'll be able to better take on the new challenges!

And More...!!!

A new area in the Bunny Train the Bunny Lounge is now available.

is now available. The much-awaited feature of rebinding controller buttons is now live. You can now rebind controller buttons.

is now live. You can now rebind controller buttons. Minigames separate from the main story are now in development with a release planned for November.

Supporter Pack DLC

The supporter pack has also been updated. This update includes the following:

The 11 new OSTs added in this update.

The 12 new character artworks added in this update.

2 additional sketches.

Players who own the supporter pack DLC will receive all content in this DLC update for free.

Note: you only need to own the base game to access the base game's update. Likewise, you need to own the supporter pack DLC to access the supporter pack's update.

