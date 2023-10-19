A medium-sized update :)

Jake Grubb will now give a hint on his diaries in normal mode
Minecart puzzle - adjusted timer to be more forgiving
Remy's Lott - slight adjustment to distillery map icon
keysmith achievement would not always unlock
Remy's Lott - final Flo's Hunt token, made sensor for this more forgiving
Fixed a rare bug where the player would get stuck looking out to sea on the ship
increasing Drayton's sniffing ability could remove sniffing sensor
Fixed softlock in skull dungeon if entering the same wheel code twice.
Removed unneeded graphic in tutorial menu
Blum's puzzle could be inadvertedly solved by spamming the 'esc' key
Switch icons - should reflect reversed a/b now
Made Cecil's step puzzle more forgiving
Fixed bug where player could run outside of the bounds of a cutscene before it triggered after getting map off Cynthia
If player skipped that cutscene, it will now trigger on reloading Crabb Island if story has not progressed further
Fixed issue where after beating Big Catch tournament, bait was still being deducted
Added a warning on new game that it will delete progress
