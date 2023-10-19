A medium-sized update :)

Jake Grubb will now give a hint on his diaries in normal mode

Minecart puzzle - adjusted timer to be more forgiving

Remy's Lott - slight adjustment to distillery map icon

keysmith achievement would not always unlock

Remy's Lott - final Flo's Hunt token, made sensor for this more forgiving

Fixed a rare bug where the player would get stuck looking out to sea on the ship

increasing Drayton's sniffing ability could remove sniffing sensor

Fixed softlock in skull dungeon if entering the same wheel code twice.

Removed unneeded graphic in tutorial menu

Blum's puzzle could be inadvertedly solved by spamming the 'esc' key

Switch icons - should reflect reversed a/b now

Made Cecil's step puzzle more forgiving

Fixed bug where player could run outside of the bounds of a cutscene before it triggered after getting map off Cynthia

If player skipped that cutscene, it will now trigger on reloading Crabb Island if story has not progressed further

Fixed issue where after beating Big Catch tournament, bait was still being deducted

Added a warning on new game that it will delete progress