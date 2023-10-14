Released - 10/14 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

There has been another bug which prevented players from enjoying the game experience.

We have applied the fix into our latest patch.

Please let us know in our community pages if there are any further problems.

We'll keep monitoring them to implement the fixes as soon as possible.

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1119

Mac OS: v1.0.1.235.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

* [After Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where another boss appeared when entering the new boss [spoiler]Lusca[/spoiler] battle.

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

예준, Minkie, Khan