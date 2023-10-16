F1® Manager 23 - New Difficulty Options Explained

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello folks!

As you may have noticed, with Update 1.9, we added two different difficulty options to your settings menu! These options will be present at the start of a new career, as well as in the settings menu for current saves. Both "Standard" options offer the default F1 Manager 23 experience, prior to Update 1.9.

Many within the F1 Manager community have expressed a desire to have more flexibility when it comes to the game’s difficulty. These options have been added to give you more decisions about how you take on the world of F1. Below, we’ll explain what these options are and the impact they’ll have on your career.

RACE AI DIFFICULTY

The race AI difficulty options allow you to choose one of the following three presets. Each option will adjust the way AI approaches their use of driver commands and race management options available to them. This will affect race difficulty across Sprint and Race sessions but NOT Practice and Qualifying.

Easy: Unsurprisingly, this is the easiest option! Other teams will be conservative and display minimal aggression in races. This option is ideal for new players.

Standard: Other teams will use a range of strategic and tactical approaches, making races a challenge. The recommended F1 Manager experience.

Hard: Other teams will be highly intelligent and aggressively efficient with their strategies and tactics. A demanding experience.

CAR DEVELOPMENT AI DIFFICULTY

Car development AI difficulty options have also been introduced to offer more variance to your gameplay experience away from the racing action. There are three options here that will affect the way AI develop their cars, which will ultimately affect how much of a challenge they pose over the course of a season.

Easy: It will be easy to develop your car at a competitive rate against other teams. Ideal for new players.

Standard: Consistent car development projects will be required to develop your car at a competitive rate against other teams. The recommended F1 Manager experience.

Hard: An in-depth approach to car development projects will be required to develop your car at a competitive rate against other teams.

These options should add up to make your experience of F1 Manager 23 more flexible, giving you more opportunities to build a worthy legacy across many seasons or provide you with more memorable action on race days!

Thank you as always for your valuable feedback, we will of course be monitoring feedback around these new settings to ensure everything is running smoothly. If you have feedback to provide, please join the F1 Manager Discord.