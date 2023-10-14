 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

We're Tethered Together update for 14 October 2023

Patch 01 - Oct 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 12440867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed rendering issue in Level 6 where rope displayed over players & cutscenes
  • Added fade-out back to menu from credits
  • Addressed several layering issues and Z-fighting
  • Removed infinite flying glitch
  • Can no longer exit the last level without partner

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2578111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link