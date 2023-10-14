Patch 01 - Oct 13th

- Fixed rendering issue in Level 6 where rope displayed over players & cutscenes
- Added fade-out back to menu from credits
- Addressed several layering issues and Z-fighting
- Removed infinite flying glitch
- Can no longer exit the last level without partner
