Version: 1.0.5.beta
Added:
- Price check for buying expansions
Updates:
- Wall/floors customization prices (were 0)
Fixes:
- Maintenance duty manager logic
- Expansion not removing prebought items for already bought items
- VR config type from COMPUTER to VR
- Floor wasn't set as walkable in office 2 expansions
- Large computer room expansion (pre+bought)
- Large VR room expansion (pre+bought)
- Loading cashier staff not showing in staff UI
- Cashier row in staff UI doesn't reset in move to new office
- MC not being placed correctly after moving to new office from a loaded game
- Clicking rapidly on item that requires services calls a few stuff to do the same job even though it was already done
Removed:
- Staff UI unused follow option
Changed files in this update