Cyber Lounge Tycoon Playtest update for 14 October 2023

1.0.5.beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12440863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.0.5.beta

Added:

  • Price check for buying expansions

Updates:

  • Wall/floors customization prices (were 0)

Fixes:

  • Maintenance duty manager logic
  • Expansion not removing prebought items for already bought items
  • VR config type from COMPUTER to VR
  • Floor wasn't set as walkable in office 2 expansions
  • Large computer room expansion (pre+bought)
  • Large VR room expansion (pre+bought)
  • Loading cashier staff not showing in staff UI
  • Cashier row in staff UI doesn't reset in move to new office
  • MC not being placed correctly after moving to new office from a loaded game
  • Clicking rapidly on item that requires services calls a few stuff to do the same job even though it was already done

Removed:

  • Staff UI unused follow option

