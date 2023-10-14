 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 14 October 2023

2023-10-14 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 12440817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Added taxis.
2.Added the Housai Cinema Building (Cinema opening soon, stay tuned!).
3.Implemented a tourist system.
4.Introduced a new character - A Dou.
5.The coffee shop is now open.
6.Added live performances at the coffee shop.
7.Added various herbs with various uses.
8.Added various trees and landscaping plants.
9.Adjusted the visual of the main street.
10.Fixed bugs in the new cooking system.

To support the Workshop, controller support, and significant optimizations for more maps, a comprehensive reconstruction of <Graduated> is in progress. Please stay tuned for the latest updates by following the author on Twitter : JiaoHu. Stay tuned for more!


Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1070264 Depot 1070264
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link