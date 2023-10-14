2023-10-14 Update Log

1.Added taxis.

2.Added the Housai Cinema Building (Cinema opening soon, stay tuned!).

3.Implemented a tourist system.

4.Introduced a new character - A Dou.

5.The coffee shop is now open.

6.Added live performances at the coffee shop.

7.Added various herbs with various uses.

8.Added various trees and landscaping plants.

9.Adjusted the visual of the main street.

10.Fixed bugs in the new cooking system.

To support the Workshop, controller support, and significant optimizations for more maps, a comprehensive reconstruction of <Graduated> is in progress. Please stay tuned for the latest updates by following the author on Twitter : JiaoHu. Stay tuned for more!



