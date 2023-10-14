Patch 0.1016

This is a small patch that should target a few employee system and quest issues.
➡️ Changes
- Boars are now aggressive again, but have significantly reduced hitstun time and sight range
- Boars drop more leather than before
- Cows are guaranteed to drop leather
- Updated Kazai Castle guard dialogue to improve clarity and polish
- Updated radiation suit shopkeeper dialogue to improve clarity and polish
- Updated many item descriptions
- Added (Shared) prefix to server-wide quests for additional clarity on what quests are saved to the world or character
- Added HUD hint clarification for Make It Grain quest so players know to come back to check on the wheat
- Changed Golf Club sprinting attack
- Added some controller support and a controller sensitivity option (this is not ready at all and is very experimental)
- Reduced amount of Snow Wolves that spawn near Snowville
- Starting shop tiles at Pop Pop's Shop are now invisible to see if it helps with floor usability
🏪 Shopkeeping Updates
- Customers should only use needs items in the plot when waiting outside a shop, instead of barging into the shop to use them (toilets, magazine stands, etc.)
- Fixed employees not working when rehired
- Fixed employees not working unless you change priorities
- Fixed employee gather UI not populating for some users
- Fixed client breaking shop bank when rehiring employees
- Fixed employee gather areas not syncing
- Auto crafting should no longer break when employees craft
- Fixed shop plot gather databases being incorrect (for example, Iron Ore in snow plot not actually being gatherable and instead only giving you the option of Stone)
🎷 Audio Changes
- Tweaking ducking and compression levels to avoid distortion
- Rerouted character voices to dialogue mixer
- Reduced audio levels of tree land SFX
- Reduced attenuation distance of a lot of audio sources
⚙️ Optimizations
- More Snowville and Zena's Trenches optimizations
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed activated runes culling too close
- Fixed Self Checkout Machine and ATM being able to be used without electricity
- Fixed more Bellstalker Mountain non progression sources especially for multiplayer sessions
- Fixed mining items that are lodged into walls not dropping anything, by having their drops spawn closer to the player
- Fixed held items being able to catch on fire indefinitely
- Fixed more cases of recipe loss
- Fixed several bushes in Kazai Village not actually being able to be destroyed properly
- Fixed another case where you can infinitely craft plastic/planks
- Fixed White Dojo Lantern and Western Shelf being unable to stick to walls
- Fixed more cases of items floating when employees cancel tasks
- Fixed ziplines in Kazai Castle and Invasion Island
- Fixed a case of Kazai Castle generator not triggering properly
- Fixed some minor quest trigger collisions
- Updated clarity on HUD text for Peninsula main quest
- Fixed crab boss not attacking clients
- Updated held position for Short Crate
- Fixed potential disconnect with crafting
- Fixed potential disconnect from invasions
- Fixed potential disconnect from customers interacting with items
- Fixed potential disconnect from placing items
- Fixed potential disconnect with employee restocking
- Fixed unneeded instantiation of health bar material
- Fixed quest UI not wrapping properly
- Fixed a bug where discarding an item would prevent you from placing another item unless you clicked on an item slot
- Fixed a bug where swapping items would sometimes prevent you from placing another item
- Updated Ronin Hazmat guards to use visibility spawners to fix networking issues, and added a respawn timer so they don't reappear as quickly
- Rebaked Kazai Village navmesh to fix some pathing issues
- Potentially fixed bug where you can't equip clothing anymore, but didn't repro it to confirm yet
