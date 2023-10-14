 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 14 October 2023

Patch 0.1016

This is a small patch that should target a few employee system and quest issues.

➡️ Changes

  • Boars are now aggressive again, but have significantly reduced hitstun time and sight range
  • Boars drop more leather than before
  • Cows are guaranteed to drop leather
  • Updated Kazai Castle guard dialogue to improve clarity and polish
  • Updated radiation suit shopkeeper dialogue to improve clarity and polish
  • Updated many item descriptions
  • Added (Shared) prefix to server-wide quests for additional clarity on what quests are saved to the world or character
  • Added HUD hint clarification for Make It Grain quest so players know to come back to check on the wheat
  • Changed Golf Club sprinting attack
  • Added some controller support and a controller sensitivity option (this is not ready at all and is very experimental)
  • Reduced amount of Snow Wolves that spawn near Snowville
  • Starting shop tiles at Pop Pop's Shop are now invisible to see if it helps with floor usability

🏪 Shopkeeping Updates

  • Customers should only use needs items in the plot when waiting outside a shop, instead of barging into the shop to use them (toilets, magazine stands, etc.)
  • Fixed employees not working when rehired
  • Fixed employees not working unless you change priorities
  • Fixed employee gather UI not populating for some users
  • Fixed client breaking shop bank when rehiring employees
  • Fixed employee gather areas not syncing
  • Auto crafting should no longer break when employees craft
  • Fixed shop plot gather databases being incorrect (for example, Iron Ore in snow plot not actually being gatherable and instead only giving you the option of Stone)

🎷 Audio Changes

  • Tweaking ducking and compression levels to avoid distortion
  • Rerouted character voices to dialogue mixer
  • Reduced audio levels of tree land SFX
  • Reduced attenuation distance of a lot of audio sources

⚙️ Optimizations

  • More Snowville and Zena's Trenches optimizations

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed activated runes culling too close
  • Fixed Self Checkout Machine and ATM being able to be used without electricity
  • Fixed more Bellstalker Mountain non progression sources especially for multiplayer sessions
  • Fixed mining items that are lodged into walls not dropping anything, by having their drops spawn closer to the player
  • Fixed held items being able to catch on fire indefinitely
  • Fixed more cases of recipe loss
  • Fixed several bushes in Kazai Village not actually being able to be destroyed properly
  • Fixed another case where you can infinitely craft plastic/planks
  • Fixed White Dojo Lantern and Western Shelf being unable to stick to walls
  • Fixed more cases of items floating when employees cancel tasks
  • Fixed ziplines in Kazai Castle and Invasion Island
  • Fixed a case of Kazai Castle generator not triggering properly
  • Fixed some minor quest trigger collisions
  • Updated clarity on HUD text for Peninsula main quest
  • Fixed crab boss not attacking clients
  • Updated held position for Short Crate
  • Fixed potential disconnect with crafting
  • Fixed potential disconnect from invasions
  • Fixed potential disconnect from customers interacting with items
  • Fixed potential disconnect from placing items
  • Fixed potential disconnect with employee restocking
  • Fixed unneeded instantiation of health bar material
  • Fixed quest UI not wrapping properly
  • Fixed a bug where discarding an item would prevent you from placing another item unless you clicked on an item slot
  • Fixed a bug where swapping items would sometimes prevent you from placing another item
  • Updated Ronin Hazmat guards to use visibility spawners to fix networking issues, and added a respawn timer so they don't reappear as quickly
  • Rebaked Kazai Village navmesh to fix some pathing issues
  • Potentially fixed bug where you can't equip clothing anymore, but didn't repro it to confirm yet

