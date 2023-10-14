weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 12440763 · Last edited 14 October 2023 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Added terrain filling: water retaining sandy soil, with a plant growth rate 50 times that of sand

Added items: water retaining sand and soil water retaining agent

Can consume 200kg of soil water retaining agent and 8800kg of sand to synthesize a water retaining sand soil block

The built-in document file name has been changed to English, and now the first line of the file will be extracted as the item seen in the game. The document file name can use more names that do not require readability (to avoid encoding conversion causing garbled code, the file name should try to use English letters and numbers)

The characteristics of quicksand and mud sinking are considered to be temporarily turned off, which will bring considerable inconvenience and be more dissuasive for beginners.

Do not display the characters' cries for help and related information, as this frequent occurrence during battles will block the battle scene

In the game, a note box has been added to allow you to jot down some text that will exist in the file, with the first line serving as the name of the note. It will be automatically saved and does not support recall. When changing the first line, it will not be automatically saved. Changing other lines will be automatically saved

If there are changes to the first line when changing to other lines, new notes will also be created.

Added knowledge acoustics

Added a machine ultrasonic generator that can be used to produce hydrogen peroxide

Added preparation of materials available from the environment:

Phenol, nitrobenzene, nitroso benzene, nitric acid, hydrogen peroxide, sodium peroxide, cobalt tetroxide, cobalt sulfate, KA oil, cyclohexane, adipic acid, cyclohexanol, hexanitrile, adipic nitrile, adipic diamine

Optimized right-click menu

Fixed a bug where some map commands were selected without changing the mouse style

Fixed bug in viewing instructions for better compatibility with mobile operations

The item panel has added a display of formulas that use items as specific raw materials (blurring the raw material situation can result in too many displayed formulas, so only specific raw material situations are displayed)

Modified button styles for some panels

Shows the attack defense methods associated with items (including species)

Displayed items and skills related to attack and defense methods

Added preparation of materials available from the environment:

Hexane, potassium hydroxide, potassium chloride, sodium cyanide, ammonium cyanide, cyanide gas, hydrocyanic acid, acrylonitrile, acrylic acid, acrolein, methyl acrylate, polyvinyl chloride

Added knowledge of tanning principles

Most animals will drop their skins

After unhairing treatment, the product has tannable leather properties, and the by-product is hair

Tannable leather properties and tanning agent properties to produce green leather (with crust leather properties)

Obtaining leather (with leather attributes) after processing items with crust leather attributes

The tanning machine supports these formulas

Added leather sofa, leather chair, leather bed, leather clothes, leather shoes, leather gloves, leather whip, leather bag, briefcase, wallet, keycase

Both have a certain level of comfort, aesthetics, and convenience

The whip has a corresponding attack method (can attack adjacent squares, with a baseline damage of 8+3)

Leather clothing has corresponding defense methods

(There are no icons, we will customize them later)

Added tanning agent:

stannous chloride, manganese chloride, yttrium chloride, silver nitrate, cerium trichloride, thorium chloride, lead nitrate, lanthanum nitrate, cupric ammonium hydroxide, thorium nitrate, potassium titanium oxalate, zinc sulfate, neodymium nitrate, ammonium copper sulfate, lithium chloride, tin chloride, cadmium sulfate, mercury chloride, lead sulfate, thorium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, antimony oxychloride, titanium tetrachloride, beryllium sulfate, copper sulfate, mercury acetate, chromium trichloride, zirconium sulfate, potassium aluminum sulfate (potassium alum), ammonium aluminum sulfate (ammonium alum), basic aluminum chloride

Added ore: mirabilite

Added preparation of materials available from the environment:

Stannous chloride, manganese chloride, yttrium oxide, yttrium chloride, yttrium chloride, silver nitrate, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, nitric acid, sodium sulfide, sodium sulfate

The planets (including stars) within each galaxy have a certain probability of having a certain population of groups stationed, and they settle and make decisions at fixed times every day.

Settlement: Convert development values based on population. Settle one mining excavation volume and one automatic production volume. The development value is temporarily settled at 1% of the population, and each decision requires consumption of development value.

Annual settlement: Increase the integer population by a certain percentage

Decision 1 Exploration: If successful, increase known mineral reserves

Decision 2: Add mining productivity for specified minerals

Decision 3 Research on adding producible formulas

Decision 4: Increase Manufacturing Productivity for Formulation

Each decision has a small probability of success.

According to the production capacity and proven mineral reserves, the new mineral additions on the day of settlement are calculated. Based on the production capacity and existing material quantities, known formulas are produced for consumed materials.

If the formula is for a spaceship, each accumulated integer value will add a new spaceship or add an auxiliary ship to the spaceship (only adding attributes will not be used as a separate action unit, and auxiliary ship attributes will temporarily be directly added to the main ship)

Each planet can easily discover 300 types of minerals and corresponding specific quantities. (Considering memory savings, more will be added later in the form of slowly generated exploration)

Spacecraft items can define their benchmark armor, attacks, and defenses

The recipe has added a planet manufacturing mark, and the recipe with this mark will be automatically extracted and used by the groups on the planet

Added planet manufacturing markers to the ore smelting formula script in bulk

For the convenience of early observation, the yield has been increased by 100 times, and will be adjusted later

When it was initially generated, the groups on each planet underwent 300 cycles

3% of galaxies will have chaotic empires' spacecraft

The Star Series Table allows you to view a detailed description of the planet and its proven resource reserves.

Stars do not release initial civilizations (some later civilizations can directly develop and utilize stars)

Display the accumulated resources, mining productivity, formula manufacturing productivity, and proven mineral reserves of various groups on the planet

Added benthic organisms such as sea anemones and crabs

Added a new field to specify the items harvested through mowing methods, such as reeds and bamboo, which have been changed to define the output obtained through mowing methods

Planting is no longer limited to seeds, but also includes benthic animals

Underwater planting allows for the cultivation of benthic organisms in areas where there are already living organisms that have not been fully harvested before the land is reclaimed

Added ores: red zinc ore, alum, bauxite

Added preparation of materials available from the environment:

Calcium oxalate, sodium formate, sodium oxalate, oxalic acid, ammonium bicarbonate, lithium chloride, lithium sulfate, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lead nitrate,

Zinc sulfate, aluminum sulfate, ammonium aluminum sulfate

When the first spacecraft takes off, if the population of the planet exceeds 200, then the spacecraft will carry 100 people away

The details of the spacecraft will show its population and the number of professional crew members.

Every day, the spacecraft attempts to transfer a portion of its population to planets in the same galaxy with a population of less than 100.

If the population on the spacecraft is less than 100, some people will be pulled from galaxies with populations greater than 300 within the same galaxy.

The population on the spacecraft also increases every year.

As long as the population on spacecraft and planets is 2 or above, there is a small probability of growth, and with a base of 50, there will be a stable 2% growth.

Added an easy to develop judgment to the planet

The spacecraft of the initial civilization will not spontaneously transfer population to planets that are difficult to develop

Added the attribute of civilization policy, which determines some behaviors of the group. Supports predefined community presets for these properties.

Chaotic Empire Preset: Do not settle, loot two attributes. As pirates, they do not produce or occupy the planet, and will plunder the already produced materials on the planet, robbing 10% each time. Only when the fleet defended within the galaxy no longer exists will it be successfully looted. Increase hate by 10 points per robbery.

The spaceship has added a type distinction, with existing types: exploration, trade, and combat

Only pioneering type spacecraft will conduct population migration

Two new symbols have been added for the installation of biological components and mechanical components. The former can be installed by biological devices, while the latter can be installed by mechanical devices.

After installation, the speed and movement of the item are superimposed on the unit of action.