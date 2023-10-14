 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 14 October 2023

2023-10-14 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Impossible disk preview and unlock conditions are now shown after Extreme disk is unlocked
  • Fixed the incorrect default beat skin being shown as selected for new users
  • Fixed true ending not playing all the way through when playing with Japanese or Simplified Chinese dialogue

