- Impossible disk preview and unlock conditions are now shown after Extreme disk is unlocked
- Fixed the incorrect default beat skin being shown as selected for new users
- Fixed true ending not playing all the way through when playing with Japanese or Simplified Chinese dialogue
BeatBeat update for 14 October 2023
2023-10-14 Patch Notes
