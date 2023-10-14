 Skip to content

Kingdom Shell update for 14 October 2023

Small update: Version 1.007

Version 1.007

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the time between the attack warning and the actual attack for the Lurker boss (Bulldozer in the Caves).
  • Made Top City and Royal Palace more player-friendly, thus balancing the difficulty curve.
  • Reduced the duration of negative status effects, such as blindness and dizziness.
  • The "Sustainability" inspiration now decreases damage from many traps, not just pits and spikes.

