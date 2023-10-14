Small update: Version 1.007

- Increased the time between the attack warning and the actual attack for the Lurker boss (Bulldozer in the Caves).
- Made Top City and Royal Palace more player-friendly, thus balancing the difficulty curve.
- Reduced the duration of negative status effects, such as blindness and dizziness.
- The "Sustainability" inspiration now decreases damage from many traps, not just pits and spikes.
Kingdom Shell update for 14 October 2023
